Crush has revealed a vocal teaser of "Love Encore" featuring Lee So Ra from his upcoming album 'with HER'.



After teasing the silhouette teaser and track list for his new EP, Crush unveiled one featuring artist as Lee So Ra, and fans can now listen to a preview. As previously reported, the 5 tracks on the R&B singer's 'with HER' album will feature a different female artist.



'with HER' will be out on October 20 KST.