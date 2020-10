STAR TV's 'Idol League' will be returning with a revamped program, plus all new MCs!

2NE1's Dara and BTOB's Eunkwang have been chosen as the new hosts of 'Idol League', returning with a new season starting on October 17.

Numerous K-Pop idols will be testing out their chemistry with MCs Dara and Eunkwang very soon, starting with the firsts guests ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha on October 17. 'Idol League' is available via KT's Olleh TV every Saturday nights at 8 PM KST!