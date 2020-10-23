1

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 4 minutes ago

JBJ prepares for their comeback with their fourth mini-album 'Jasmine' as they release the tracklist to their new album

AKP STAFF

JBJ95 is preparing for their soon-upcoming comeback mini-album, 'Jasmin'.

Previously, JBJ95 unveiled dark and moody teaser photos for their upcoming album. The duo's newest teaser is the tracklist to their fourth mini-album. The group continues with the dark and gloomy vibe in their tracklist as it shows a dim, classic bar. The tracklist was released on October 24 KST, just two days before the official release of their comeback album.

JBJ95's full comeback with their 4th mini-album is scheduled for this October 26 at 6 PM KST! Check out their tracklist above until then!

  1. JBJ95
0 79 Share 100% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
10 hours ago   97   40,320
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
15 hours ago   123   63,708

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND