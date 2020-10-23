JBJ prepares for their comeback with their fourth mini-album 'Jasmine' as they release the tracklist to their new album

JBJ95 is preparing for their soon-upcoming comeback mini-album, 'Jasmin'.

Previously, JBJ95 unveiled dark and moody teaser photos for their upcoming album. The duo's newest teaser is the tracklist to their fourth mini-album. The group continues with the dark and gloomy vibe in their tracklist as it shows a dim, classic bar. The tracklist was released on October 24 KST, just two days before the official release of their comeback album.

JBJ95's full comeback with their 4th mini-album is scheduled for this October 26 at 6 PM KST! Check out their tracklist above until then!