JBJ95 release dark, moody teaser images for their comeback mini album 'Jasmin'

JBJ95 have released new dark, moody teaser images for their upcoming comeback mini album, 'Jasmin'.

The duo's newest black and white teaser photos indicate a dramatic contrast from their earlier concept images, where the color red dominated all aspects of the shots. Earlier this week, JBJ95 also hinted at a dualistic concept to their comeback in their lyric spoiler images, accompanied by the phrases "Emerald by day" and "Ruby by night".

JBJ95's full comeback with their 4th mini album is scheduled for this October 26 at 6 PM KST!