Suzy shows love for her fans as she takes cute photos in front of the coffee truck sent by her fans

Suzy recently showed off the love she received from fans as she took photos in front of the coffee truck that her fans sent as a gift.

On October 24 KST, the actress and also singer posted various photos on her Instagram. The photos were posted with the caption, "Thank you, Sueweeties."









In the photos, Suzy is wearing a padding jacket as she poses cutely in front of the coffee truck as she expresses her gratitude and love for her fans.

Her fans have sent her the coffee truck to the 'Start-up' film location as they cheer on their beloved actress on her new drama.

Meanwhile, Suzy plays the female protagonist in the drama 'Start-up,' which is a drama that depicts the story of young people who dream of success through a start-up business. The drama began airing on October 17, 2020 and will continue air until December 6th with a total of 16 episodes.