BLACKPINK becomes the first K-pop girl group to become a million-seller

BLACKPINK officially becomes the first K-pop girl group to put their name on the million-seller artists' list as they sold over 1.2 million copies of their new album 'The Album.'

According to YG Entertainment on October 26th, BLACKPINK's full-length album 'The Album' sold a total of 1,209,543 copies. Approximately 871,355 copies were sold in Korea, while 139,300 copies were sold in the U.S. and Europe. Also, 18,888 limited edition LPs were sold out early on.

This is a record-breaking moment as there was never a time a girl group sold more than 1 million copies - neither during the 2000s nor even in the 1990s. The highest official tally for the most albums sold from a girl group stood at 760,000 copies which was by S.E.S's 1999 album 'Love.'

'The Album' topped iTunes album charts in 57 countries worldwide shortly after the release on October 2nd. The album also ranked second on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the U.K.'s official album charts, breaking the K-pop girl group's highest ranking.

The album's title track "Lovesick Girls" proved its steady popularity by topping the global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for the second consecutive week after topping the world's largest music streaming platform Spotify Global Top 50 chart. In addition, the song "Ice Cream" has been in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the U.K.'s Official Singles Top 100 for seven to eight consecutive weeks, respectively, becoming the longest-charted K-pop girl group song on the world's two pop charts.



BLACKPINK's "THE ALBUM" is expected to top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, which will be updated this week. BLACKPINK is also the first K-pop girl group to make it to the top 10 of Billboard's main album chart for three consecutive weeks.



