Hani will be at the 25th Busan International Film Festival.

She acted in her first leading role in a movie in 'Adults Don't Know'. The movie was invited to the 25th Busan International Film Festival for the 'Korean Movies Today - Vision Section' portion. The movie tells the story of an 18 year old high school student trudging through life.

Hani will also be in the KakaoM digital drama 'Not Thirty Yet'.