Giselle unveiled as the fourth member of SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa

There's less than a month left until the debut of SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa.

Previously, the new girl group began unveiling new members earlier this week. On October 30 KST, SM Entertainment revealed the fourth member of aespa. Giselle will be the next member to reveal her face to the public. Everyone is hyped up about the new upcoming group.

Aespa will be making their debut later this year in November. So stay tuned for more teaser photos and information about this new group!