AKMU's Suhyun says she was advised not to release track composed by brother Chanhyuk

AKMU's Suhyun says she was advised not to release a track composed by Chanhyuk.

Suhyun recently dropped her solo single "Alien", which was written and composed by her brother and fellow AKMU member Chanhyuk. On the October 29th episode of 'Lee Joon's Young Street', she revealed people encouraged her to promote a song by a different composer to differentiate herself from the trademark AKMU sound, saying, "I was originally encouraged to promote a solo song from a different composer, but I know all of my brother's composed songs."

She continued, "Only one-tenth of his work has been revealed. My brother is familiar with a lot of genres, and he has a wide spectrum of songs. I trusted that it wouldn't be like AKMU music." As for the lyrics to "Alien", Suhyun expressed, "It may sound difficult, but it's actually very simple. It's what a mother says to her daughter who's lost confidence. A song about a daughter who lost confidence and becomes encouraged by her mother's words. She becomes awakened and says, 'I'm like an alien who's come to save this damned planet.'"

Have you heard Suhyun's "Alien"?

7

Pendragonx2,320 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The song and the mv for this are amazingly good!
1

sejun-the-great963 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

I love Suhyun so much! Alien is such a bop and has a beautiful MV to go with it!

