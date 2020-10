On October 30 at midnight KST, male soloist Taemin dropped his tracklist for the upcoming album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.

The tracklist is unveiled in a poster with various photos of Taemin that gives off a divine vibe. The new album will include eight tracks as Taemin makes another comeback with the second part of his third album.





Check out the tracklist and stay tuned for more information on Taemin's comeback!