Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GIRLKIND announce comeback with gorgeous teaser image of JK for 'Psycho4U'

GIRLKIND has announced their comeback with a new single!

On October 26 KST, the girl group unveiled the individual teaser image of JK for their 4th digital single "Psycho4U". In the image, JK has on blue lenses and two adorable stars on either side of her cheeks. Chic and sexy seems to be the concept this time around, a different take since their last promotions with "Future".

Stay tuned for more teasers for GIRLKIND's comeback! Their 4th single release has been set for November 4 at 12 PM KST.

