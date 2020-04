Rookie girl group GIRLKIND has returned with the full MV for their 3rd digital single, "Future".

GIRLKIND's latest title track is an upbeat, Eurodance genre, depicting a hopeful message of reaching for a brighter future together. Meanwhile, GIRLKIND consist of members Xeheun, Ellyn, JK, and Medic Jin. Since their debut in 2018, the group has promoted actively in both Korea and Japan.



Watch GIRLKIND's "Future" above.