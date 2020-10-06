'2020 Asia Artist Awards' confirmed to take place next month

The '2020 Asia Artist Awards' will be taking place next month, on November 25.

Started in 2016 and returning for its 4th year this year, the 'Asia Artist Awards' recognizes Asian stars not only in the music industry but in film, dramas, variety, and more. Last year, the '2019 AAA' held its first global ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam, inviting not only Hallyu stars and artists but also prominent Vietnamese stars.

Winners from the previous '2019 AAA' included actor Jang Dong Gun, Seventeen, GOT7, TWICE, Red Velvet, NU'EST, Ji Chang Wook, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and more.

Stay tuned for additional details on the '2020 Asia Artist Awards', including whether or not the event will be solely online, or partially in-person.



