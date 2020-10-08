Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for September 27 to October 3

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from September 27 to October 3 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 41,384,138 Points

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 27,302,784 Points

3. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco"- 21,759,230 Points

4. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 21,602,161 Points

5. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 19,988,826 Points

6. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 18,874,471 Points

7. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 18,440,972 Points

8. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 17,875,074 Points

9. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 17,538,336 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 17,017,108 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Super Junior D&E - 'BAD LIAR'

2. The Boyz - '[CHASE]'

3. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 1'

4. UP10TION - 'Light UP'



5. Kang Daniel - 'MAGENTA'



6. Moonbin & Sanha - 'IN-OUT'



7. ONEUS - 'LIVED'



8. fromis_9 - 'My Little Society'



9. BDC - 'THE INTERSECTION _ BELIEF'



10. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT _ THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"

3. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"



4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

10. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart"





Source: Gaon

