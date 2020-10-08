Netizens are loving BLACKPINK's school girl outfits for 'Knowing Bros'

The members of BLACKPINK recently made an appearance at the JTBC studio in Ilsan to film for 'Knowing Bros.'

Their arrival footage was released on October 7, as the members dressed up in school-themed outfits.

BLACKPINK's outfits were chic and were able to capture the character of each member. The members wore the same grey pleated skirts while their tops varied in style. Overall, the outfits were sophisticated and elegant.

Many netizens loved their outfits for the show and praised the stylist.

Netizens' Commented:

"The stylist did an excellent job. BLACKPINK looks so pretty and chic."

"The skirts are a bit short, but it's still pretty. I love how the stylist used the brand that the members are promoting."



"They all look like princesses."



"The styling is so pretty the more I look at it."



"This is so pretty. All four of them are so pretty."



"I think this is the prettiest uniform yet on the show."





