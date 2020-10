Pentagon will be making their comeback with the tenth mini-album 'WE:TH' in just three days.

The boys have been preparing for their comeback as they released various teaser material. On October 9 at midnight KST, the group finally unveiled the music video teaser for the title track "Daisy."

In the teaser, each member appears in different locations as they lay on their side, curled up in despair.

Pentagon is scheduled to release their mini-album on October 12 at 6 PM KST!