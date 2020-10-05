Former Stray Kids member Woojin speaks about the allegations of sexual harassment and his future comeback plans

On October 4, the South China Morning Post held an exclusive interview with former Stray Kids member Woojin.

Previously, Woojin was involved in sexual harassment allegations in which an anonymous netizen posted various tweets allegedly exposing the idol member.

Since then, Woojin has been denying these claims through his social media and through his new agency.

Now, the former Stray Kids member denied the claims once more during the exclusive interview with South China Morning Post. He claimed that there was no truth behind the allegations and stated, "I didn't take it seriously when the issue first came up because it is not true at all." He stated that he was aware that Twitter users often make up stories on the outlet. However, he stated, "I was surprised that my case was spreading way faster than any of the other rumors."

He had denied the claims before when the rumors first spread. However, many netizens criticized him for being dishonest and also suspected his new agency to be made up by the artist himself.

Woojin expressed in the interview that he didn't expect so much backlash from his initial explanation. He stated, "I just wanted to explain the situation myself and provide updates to assure my fans."





Woojin stated that he didn't think too much about the wording of the statement he had first made because he felt the claims against him were just nonsense. He also stated that he wasn't able to address the first allegations because there was no mention of the exact date, time, and place.

Yet, Woojin's new label, 10x Entertainment, stated that they will be taking legal actions against the allegations made against their artist. Currently, the investigations are underway.

When Woojin first mentioned his new agency, some netizens questioned the legitimacy of the company as netizens found that the company's social media page has been created just days after the incident. As many netizens doubted the company, 10x Entertainment released documentation to prove they are a registered company in Korea.

Woojin stated he had met the founders of the company through an acquaintance and had signed the contract in August 2020. He claimed, "I talked a lot with the company founders. After having months of meetings, I realized they understood my vision for my future career. They had a deep understanding of the K-pop industry so I signed the contract in August of this year."





Woojin also claimed that the new company has been founded by individuals who have worked in the Korean music industry for over ten years and that the rumors about the company are not true.