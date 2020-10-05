8

The boys of TXT are preparing fans to play the game in their new concept photos VR version for 'minisode1 : Blue Hour'

TXT is getting ready to make their comeback as they release another set of concept photos.

On October 6 KST, Big Hit Entertainment released more photos of the boy group for their 3rd mini-album 'minisode 1: Blue Hour. The concept photos show a similar pixilated game background as the first set of concept photos. The members of TXT pose in various styles in nine separate pictures for the individual concept photos while they pose together in a Lego block concept group photo.

TXT will return with 'minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. Check out their concept photos until the next teasers are released!

peaceful-multi218 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

No offense........this is just my opinion!

They look like they came straight out of a fairytale! Yeonjun and Taehyun kinda look like villains while soobin and beomgyu look like princes! Hyuka looks so pure!😍

I am really looking forward to the AR version!!

