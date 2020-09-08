Former Stray Kids member Woojin speaks on sexual harassment rumors & solo promotions

Former Stray Kids member Woojin released a statement on recent sexual harassment rumors.



On September 7, rumors of Woojin allegedly sexual harassing women at a bar began spreading on social media. According to an anonymous poster on Twitter, an idol star speculated to be Woojin attempted to use his fame to pick up women at a bar, and when refused, he responded by getting angry and groping at least two women. Since the rumors began circulating, other idol stars have also been pulled into the allegations.



Woojin himself has now spoken up on Twitter, and he also let fans know he was preparing a solo album. He posted:





"Hello. This is Kim Woojin.



Today, I had an absurd experience... I'm letting fans know what's going on by posting this.



Someone posted a strange rumor on Twitter and then deleted their account...



I've never even met that person, and I've never been to where they said I was.



I know my fans must've been very shocked, but it's not true so don't worry too much.



Also, I recently found an agency that my heart agrees with, so I'm working hard to prepare for solo promotions.



My label plans to take legal action against the spread of false rumors, and any response after this will be taken care of by the label so please don't worry too much.



Okay, I'll update you on news again. Thank you."





In other news, Woojin officially left Stray Kids in October of last year due to personal reasons.



Take a look at Woojin's statement and the Twitter poster's allegations below. What are your thoughts on the rumors?



