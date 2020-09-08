13

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Former Stray Kids member Woojin speaks on sexual harassment rumors & solo promotions

AKP STAFF

Former Stray Kids member Woojin released a statement on recent sexual harassment rumors.

On September 7, rumors of Woojin allegedly sexual harassing women at a bar began spreading on social media. According to an anonymous poster on Twitter, an idol star speculated to be Woojin attempted to use his fame to pick up women at a bar, and when refused, he responded by getting angry and groping at least two women. Since the rumors began circulating, other idol stars have also been pulled into the allegations.

Woojin himself has now spoken up on Twitter, and he also let fans know he was preparing a solo album. He posted:

"Hello. This is Kim Woojin.

Today, I had an absurd experience... I'm letting fans know what's going on by posting this.

Someone posted a strange rumor on Twitter and then deleted their account...

I've never even met that person, and I've never been to where they said I was.

I know my fans must've been very shocked, but it's not true so don't worry too much.

Also, I recently found an agency that my heart agrees with, so I'm working hard to prepare for solo promotions.

My label plans to take legal action against the spread of false rumors, and any response after this will be taken care of by the label so please don't worry too much.

Okay, I'll update you on news again. Thank you."

In other news, Woojin officially left Stray Kids in October of last year due to personal reasons. 


Take a look at Woojin's statement and the Twitter poster's allegations below. What are your thoughts on the rumors?
 

  1. Stray Kids
  2. Woojin
37 31,730 Share 76% Upvoted

8

xx-jenn-xx3,723 pts 26 minutes ago 2
26 minutes ago

this is a god damn cluster fuck on the forums....the og op seemed legit than all these fake accounts pop up and start accusing every idol under the sun...than some how comes back and states everyone is innocent but woojin than disappears again. Now woojin makes this statement..

I don't really like him, i never liked his attitude or personality in sk...whatever he did hurt bang chan and whatever he did caused him to leave with no one stating why...he had to of done something pretty shitty

however...I refuse to sit here and bandwagon...IF he is innocent i expect to see this so called new agency post their statement, I expect to see something stating legal action is being taken...

if i do not see these and this company is not a legit company 'cause i have not heard of woojin going solo at all..than someone is lieing...this is a terrible TERRIBLE thing to even lie about....it can affect someone's life in a tremendous way...

not only that this is why REAL VICTIMS never get the justice they deserve because too many lie and make these false claims...


i'm not choosing a side...i'm waiting for something to come to the surface

Share

2 more replies

7

Saymma79 pts 39 minutes ago 5
39 minutes ago

side w the victim until proven false, was this proven false bc i am confused ergreg

Share

5 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND