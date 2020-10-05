Dawn shows off some fancy footwork in second performance teaser for 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' comeback

Dawn is continuing to drop teasers ahead of his first comeback as a solo artist!

A few hours after the release of the first performance teaser for his upcoming single "DAWNDIDIDAWN," his agency P NATION released a second. In the new teaser, fans are given a close-up of his feet as they move around with the beat of the clip's audio sample, picquing interest as to what the final track actually sounds like.

Meanwhile, "DAWNDIDIDAWN" is the title track off of his first solo mini album of the same name, which is set for release on October 9.





Check out the new performance teaser below!