TXT drops another pixel art teaser for comeback album 'minisode1 : Blue Hour'

TXT is continuing the countdown until their second comeback of the year!

On October 5 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment boy group unveiled yet another pixel art teaser ahead of their 3rd mini album 'minisode 1: Blue Hour's release. The pixel art, referred to as the 'VR' version, returns to the smartphone background concept; however, this time around, the wallpaper illustrates a brick wall made out of LEGOs, with various bricks of grey, red, and blue sticking out.

Meanwhile, 'minisode1 : Blue Hour' is set for release on October 26.

Check out the 'VR' pixel art teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!