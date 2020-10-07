16

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union releases statement after YGE's decision to delete nurse outfit scene

On October 8, the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union released a statement in response, after YG Entertainment's earlier decision to delete the controversial nurse outfit scene in BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" MV. 

A representative of the union revealed, "We welcome BLACKPINK's decision to replace the video as soon as possible, a quick response befitting of the reputation of a global star. We hope that this incident will ring a bell of warning to all regarding the problematic climate  in our society, which so easily sexualizes certain professions and certain groups, not just nurses." 

The union continued, "The nurses of the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union will continue to fulfill our duties as soldiers against COVID19. Just as we have made efforts for the health of our nation's people for the past 117 years of history, we will resume our roles as protectors of the nation's health for the next 100 years." 

3

NineMusesMinha172 pts 13 minutes ago 1
13 minutes ago

oh my god this doesnt need to be news akp, just delete it lol this is embarrassing to get a notification from this type of stuff >->

Im_Freaking_Coo-57 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Funny how they're releasing a statement regarding this but when it was the Ganesha ji's situation, they just edited the idol out with even an apology.

