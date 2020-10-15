CRAVITY appointed as ambassadors to promote 'K-pop Street' in Gwangju

Gwangju City appointed the nine-member boy group CRAVITY as ambassadors for the 'Gwangju City K-pop street.'

For one year, CRAVITY will promote the street and tourist attractions in Gwangju.

For their first promotion activity, member Woobin will make a video and upload it to YouTube. As a native of the Gwangju city, Woobin will be speaking about his school days in the promotional video. The group also plans to create a video in which the members will make Kimchi and promote the excellence of Gwangju style Kimchi.



CRAVITY is the group that won the 'New Hallyu Rookie award of the year' at the 'SORIBADA Music Awards.' They have been drawing attention as the next-generation K-pop stars to rise to popularity worldwide.



Gwangju city is planning to open the 'K-pop Street' in Gwangju city to attract fans worldwide. The city will open the street with handprint art, star memorial hall, and murals of over 30 idol celebrities, including CRAVITY.



