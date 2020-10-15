Sunmi answers the question 'If you have a boyfriend, what would you like to say to him?' with this provocative dance move

Sunmi's answer to an interview question during her interview with Jessi on 'Showterview' is becoming the new hot topic.



On October 15th, a post was made on an online community titled "What Sunmi would say if she had a boyfriend."







The YouTube show 'Shoterview with Jessi' held a dancing interview in which Sunmi showed off various dances to her choreography and answered the interview questions through dance moves.



When Sunmi was asked, 'If you have a boyfriend, what would you like to say to him?', she answered by just 'twerking.'



Despite Sunmi's unconventional answer, host Cho Jung Sik made Jessi laugh by asking, "What does that actually mean?"





As this post spread, many netizens responded to Cho Jung Sik's question on an online community saying, "Maybe means 'Hello, honey'?".

Netizens also commented, saying, "This is so funny. I love Sunmi", "She's so random," "Jessi joining her is hilarious," and "Cho Jung Sik's response is funnier that he didn't get so flustered."





