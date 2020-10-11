5

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

BLACKPINK make a new record for K-pop girl groups on Billboard 200

BLACKPINK has shown their prowess once again.

The girls' first full album 'The Album' has ranked #2 on Billboard 200, which is the highest ever for a K-pop girl group. It's also the 2nd record worldwide for girl groups, it's the highest a girl group has ever reached since in April 2008 when Danity Kane reached #1 with 'Welcome to the Doll House'.

BLACKPINK has been steadily making their way up, starting with 'Square Up' in 2018 at #40, and 'Kill This Love' last year at #24. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

