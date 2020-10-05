Bang Si Hyuk sheds tears when he finds out BTS made number 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'

Recently, a short clip was uploaded on BTS's official YouTube channel revealing that Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk had shed tears of joy when he found out BTS had made number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

The video was posted on YouTube on October 5 with the title, "On the Phone with Bang PD - BTS".

In the video that was posted, BTS is seen talking on the phone with Chairman Bang Si Hyuk shortly after the boy group once again topped the U.S. Billboard's main single's chart "Hot 100". At that time, BTS was gathered at the Gyeongbokgung Palace to film the video for NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.



Bang Si Hyuk cheered as soon as he was connected to the phone call with BTS as his voice was filled with emotion.



Jin joked, "He's so happy. He didn't even call us in the first week" in which Suga stated, "He's being really happy" as he laughed. V also joked, "If you cry, Hyuk Hyung, I'm going to cry too." Jimin said with a smile, "We already cried so much last week."



Bang Si Hyuk continued to say "You guys don't really understand how amazing this is" with a quivering voice as if he is about to cry. BTS comforted him saying, "We know. You've worked hard producer."



RM stated, "It's all thanks to your dominating initiative." Bang Si Hyuk added, "Congratulations. Let's make this a legendary."









J-Hope added, "From now you can become our older brother. Let's eat together," to which V responded, "Buy us meat."



Bang Si Hyuk concluded his message by saying, "I really love you all" and expressed his affection towards the boy group. V also stated that BTS loves Bang Si Hyuk.



After ending the call, RM said to the rest of the members, "How did this happen? We're so thankful. I think this is thanks to many people. We won't forget that and continue to work hard. That's all we can do. I'm glad our hard work paid off."



BTS released their English single "Dynamite" on August 21st and have topped the charts in Korea as well as overseas. In particular, they have successfully become number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first Korean artist to top the charts. They have continued to set new records as they rose to the top for three weeks.



BTS will soon release their new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20 KST with two online concerts on October 10 and 11.



