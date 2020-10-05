KARD members pose in farewell selcas with J.seph in his military haircut on the day of his mandatory enlistment

Yesterday, all 4 members of KARD came together to send their oldest, J.seph, off for his mandatory military service!

Back in September, KARD's J.seph notified fans of his plans to enlist as an active duty soldier on October 5. The D-Day arrived much sooner than expected and yesterday, J.seph enlisted for his basic training quietly, with the location and time of his enlistment kept private.

But before he put down his status as an idol and a musician for a while, J.seph had a chance to show fans his military haircut through a series of group photos and selcas! In KARD's latest SNS updates below, the group wrote, "Hidden KARDs! Please look forward to J.seph's return as a more mature man (heart)."

Best of luck to J.seph during his mandatory military service duties!

