Famous Korean Instagram model responds to a DM offering "sponsorship" for a private meeting

Model and influencer Shin Jae Eun (@zennyrt on Instagram) responded to a private message requesting a "sponsorship" meeting.

On October 5 KST, the Korean social media star posted on her Instagram a message she received from a user on Instagram. The message stated, "Hello~ I'm sending you a proposal for a possible sponsorship meeting in secret. The identity is certified as well as confidentiality. How about meeting without any strings attached?"





The man who sent the message also stated, "We can give you a fixed monthly payment or give you a lump sum payment in advance. The confidentiality of your information will be kept secure, so don't worry."





After seeing the message, Shin Jae Eun shared a capture of the message on her Instagram story with the caption, "You sure are s***ting. Do I look like I need money?"

Last year, Shin Jae Eun took legal action against a malicious commenter who spread rumors of her doing sponsorships. She stated at that time, "I am shooting advertisements and doing photoshoots for online broadcast, I am very busy living diligently. What sponsorship?"

Shin Jae Eun is a model that has 2 million followers on Instagram. She was selected as the Maxim cover model in August of 2018. She also grabbed the attention of netizens when she announced her wedding in November of last year.



