Remember YG Entertainment's 'Who's Next?' poster that had everyone guessing?

It turns out that it's AKMU's Suhyun! The teaser image shows the younger sister of the duo with a 'UFO Driver's License', where she's listed as the class 'invader'. It looks like she'll be coming back with a cute alien theme, but anything else beyond that is anyone's guess.

Check it out below and stay tuned for more information until her comeback on October 16th at 6PM KST.