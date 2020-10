IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon will be getting a month-long spotlight.



She'll be the first artist featured through STUDIO CHOOM's new series 'Artist of the Month'. She'll be starting off with releasing a cover of Stefflon Don's "16 Shots" today on the 5th, and then release another special video on the 10th through her story from when she was young.

Check out the teaser below and get excited for her cover coming up soon!