BLACKPINK is the 2nd-most subscribed to artist in the world on YouTube

BLACKPINK has hit 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

The girls are the most-subscribed to artist in Korea, male or female, group or solo, and more impressively, the 2nd-most subscribed to artist in the world. The first place in that category goes to Justin Bieber, but the girls are closing in on him as he has 57.4 million subscribers. Even more impressively, Justin Bieber hit 5 million in 10 years, while BLACKPINK got there in just 4.

