YG Entertainment has released a 'Who's Next' poster.

The poster features an alien standing on top of a trophy along with the date 'October 16'. It's unlikely to be BLACKPINK or any of the girls, as they're coming back on October 2nd. It's possible that it's either iKON or WINNER, who haven't had comebacks in a while, but 2 WINNER members are currently in military.

What's your guess as to who this may be?