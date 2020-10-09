TWICE's Nayeon, Jihyo, & Dahyun to guest on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

TWICE's Nayeon, Jihyo, and Dahyun will be attending a recording for tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' today (October 9)!



This will mark Nayeon and Jihyo's second guest appearance on the popular tvN variety show, as well as Dahyun's first. The three idols will be greeting viewers at home in light of TWICE's 2nd full album comeback, scheduled for October 26!

Meanwhile, TWICE also have their 5th debut anniversary coming up this month on October 20. The girls plan on celebrating with a series of special events from October 11-26, under the title 'Eyes Opening Week'.



Can't wait to see Nayeon, Jihyo, and Dahyun on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'!