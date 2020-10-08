8 Female celebrities from military families

Have you ever wondered what it's like to grow up in a military family? Or did you grow up in a military family yourself?

While all men in South Korea carry out conscripted military service, there are many men and women who also choose professions in the army, navy, and air force. Here are 8 Korean female celebrities who grew up in military families themselves!

1. Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young's father was a chief of the ROK army's special forces for 30 years! Park Bo Young had very strict rules growing up, including no shorts even in the summer, a strict curfew, etc.

2. Go Ara

Go Ara's father was an air force officer. Go Ara has also promoted as an ambassador for the ROK air force, even being inducted as an honorary air force officer.

3. Jo Yoon Hee

Jo Yoon Hee's father was a command sergeant in the ROK navy. He was strict with his children about waste, energy saving, etc. 4.

4. Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Woo's father was an air force lieutenant colonel. Han Hyo Joo also promoted as an ambassador for the ROK air force from 2007-2008. Her younger brother served in the air force as well.

5. fromis_9's Jang Gyuri

Jang Gyuri's father is known to have served as an active ROK army captain, switching over from active-duty to reserve-duty in 2017. Due to her father's influence, Gyuri is known by fans for her sharp salute pose.

6. FIN.K.L's Lee Jin

Lee Jin's father was a former ROK army divisional commander. Lee Jin revealed in the past that she lived in a military base during her childhood.

7. Han Ji Min

Han Ji Min's father was also an air force commander, now on reserve-duty. However, Han Ji Min has revealed on past broadcasts that her parents were not strict on her; rather, she was strict on herself and her sisters!

8. Lee Young Ae

Lee Young Ae's father participated in the Korean War as a student volunteer soldier. Afterward, he carried on his career as a major in the ROK army. Lee Young Ae's father-in-law is also a war-veteran.

Do you know of any other female celebs who are from military families?