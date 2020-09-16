fromis_9 have a good time in 'Feel Good (SECRET CODE)' MV

fromis_9 have dropped their music video for "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)"!



In the MV, fromis_9 have a good time, and they're ready to have fun backstage. "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)" is the title track of their third mini album 'My Little Society', and it's about feeling in the best mood with someone by your side.



Watch fromis_9's "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

