5

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Court concludes Park Yoochun has fulfilled his order to pay sexual assault victim 'A' for her damages

AKP STAFF

Back on April 22 former singer/actor Park Yoochun was spotted attending a mandatory trial at the Uijeongbu District Court in Gyeonggi Province for failing to fulfill the court's order in his previous sexual assault case. 

During the trial, the court came to a decision of 'no punishment' for Park Yoochun, as it was revealed that he has fulfilled his order to pay his sexual assault victim 'A' in the given time since he was summoned to court for the order violation. 

As previously reported, sexual assault victim 'A' sued Park Yoochun back in 2016 and won her case, after which the court ordered Park Yoochun to pay 'A' approximately 50 million KRW (~ 40,000 USD) in damage compensations. 

Meanwhile, Park Yoochun's appearance at court back on April 22 marked his first public appearance in front of press in approximately 9 months - since he was sentenced to a probation period for his illegal drug use case. 

  1. Yoochun
6 1,285 Share 63% Upvoted

3

Kkkpopvvv4,092 pts 42 minutes ago 1
42 minutes ago

What is he doing outside and not in jail? Drugs and sexual assault.

Share

1 more reply

2

FlutterFly-104 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

I knew he was gonna pay, he couldn't let the comeback slip out of his hands.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Woo Seok
Kim Woo Seok confirms his solo debut date
14 minutes ago   0   621
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK featured on Lady Gaga's upcoming album
11 hours ago   66   25,309

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND