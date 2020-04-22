Court concludes Park Yoochun has fulfilled his order to pay sexual assault victim 'A' for her damages

Back on April 22 former singer/actor Park Yoochun was spotted attending a mandatory trial at the Uijeongbu District Court in Gyeonggi Province for failing to fulfill the court's order in his previous sexual assault case.

During the trial, the court came to a decision of 'no punishment' for Park Yoochun, as it was revealed that he has fulfilled his order to pay his sexual assault victim 'A' in the given time since he was summoned to court for the order violation.



As previously reported, sexual assault victim 'A' sued Park Yoochun back in 2016 and won her case, after which the court ordered Park Yoochun to pay 'A' approximately 50 million KRW (~ 40,000 USD) in damage compensations.



Meanwhile, Park Yoochun's appearance at court back on April 22 marked his first public appearance in front of press in approximately 9 months - since he was sentenced to a probation period for his illegal drug use case.