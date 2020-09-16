Kim Yoo Jung in talks to join Park Seo Joon at Awesome ENT

Kim Yoo Jung is in talks to sign with Awesome ENT.



On September 16, SidusHQ confirmed the actress' 10-year contract with the label had come to an end, and they were currently discussing a possible renewal. It's now been reported Kim Yoo Jung is in the process of signing with Awesome ENT. According to an insider, "Kim Yoo Jung decided not to renew with SidusHQ after the expiration of her contract. It's been decided that she'll join Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT."



Awesome ENT then clarified, "It's true we had a meeting with Kim Yoo Jung, but it's not yet been decided if an exclusive contract will be signed." The label is home to Park Seo Joon, Lee Hyun Woo, Han Ji Hye, Girl's Day's Yura, and more.



In other news, Kim Yoo Jung recently starred as the lead of the SBS drama 'Backstreet Rookie'.