YooA's solo will be released first on TikTok.

..Or a portion of it, anyway. Thirty seconds of her solo song "Bon Voyage" will be released on Oh My Girl's TikTok channel at 6PM KST on the 6th. She's also going to be running the "Bon Voyage" challenge on the SNS.

YooA's solo debut album 'Bon Voyage' has a title song of the same name. It's a song with a cinematic sound and a jungle rhythm with a synth pop sound.

"Bon Voyage" will be out fully on September 7th at 6PM KST.