Lovelyz members get emotional after winning #1 on this week's SBS MTV 'The Show' with 'Obliviate'

Lovelyz took home their first #1 trophy with their comeback title track "Obliviate" on the September 8 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this day, the 1st place 'The Show Choice' nominees included Lovelyz with "Obliviate", A.C.E with "Favorite Boys", and CLC with "Helicopter". Ultimately, the honor of #1 went to Lovelyz! In their acceptance speech, Lovelyz thanked each of the members of their Woollim Entertainment staff, as well as all of the members' parents, their official fan club Lovelinus, and more. Some of the members were seen getting emotional after their unexpected music show win, shedding tears.

Meanwhile, Lovelyz recently returned with the release of their 7th mini album 'Unforgettable'. Congratulations to the girls!

