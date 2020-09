UP10TION has revealed the first photo teaser for their comeback.

On September 7 KST, the TOP Media boy group unveiled a teaser image named 'Spectrum Photo I'. According to the comeback schedule, UP10TION will drop another 'Spectrum' image tomorrow, followed by other teasers. As announced, the group will promote this time as a 7-member team without Jinhoo, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Kim Woo Seok.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come! UP10TION's new album will drop on September 24 KST.