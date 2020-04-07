38

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

UP10TION announces 7-member comeback without Jinhoo

UP10TION revealed they were making a comeback as 7 members without Jinhoo.

On April 7, the group's label TOP Media announced, "UP10TION's Jinhoo will be halting all activities for the time being due to health concerns. This is a decision made after thoroughly discussing the matter with Jinhoo and the other members, so we ask for your support."

UP10TION are currently preparing for a summer comeback with members KuhnKogyeolBittoSunyoulGyujinHwanhee, and Xiao.

Stay tuned for updates on UP10TION.

cupidkyumi1,106 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

TOP Media's management of UP10TION has so far went from bad to worse. Sigh, I just want to see them promote as 10 again...

DG2523,935 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

😟I don't feel good about this but I hope Jinhoo will get better soon.

