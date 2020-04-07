UP10TION announces 7-member comeback without Jinhoo

UP10TION revealed they were making a comeback as 7 members without Jinhoo.



On April 7, the group's label TOP Media announced, "UP10TION's Jinhoo will be halting all activities for the time being due to health concerns. This is a decision made after thoroughly discussing the matter with Jinhoo and the other members, so we ask for your support."



UP10TION are currently preparing for a summer comeback with members Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao.



Stay tuned for updates on UP10TION.