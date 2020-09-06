Netizens cannot believe the size of BLACKPINK Jennie's naturally thin waist

Netizens expressed their shock and admiration for Jennie's thin waist.

On a popular online community post, netizens looked at the photos of the BLACKPINK member's waist, which they think could "fit inside a human palm". Although there are several female celebrities with thin waists, often called 'ant waists', Jennie's size seems to stun everyone for her unbelievable proportions.

Jennie, who is regarded as a 'walking Chanel', is a fashion icon and ambassador for the luxury brand. Even when she is wearing simpler clothing, however, Jennie's overall look seems to accentuate her figure, especially her thin waists. According to the netizens, shots taken of Jennie at the airport, on the stage, and during CF filming are some of the most natural and stunning photos.

Some comments include:

"Face, body -- I admire it all"

"Jennie's the best!"

"She's the real winner"