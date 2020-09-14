TREASURE continues their countdown as they release 'D-3' poster for their upcoming 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two'

YG Entertainment's rookie group TREASURE is continuing the countdown toward the release of their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two'.

On September 15 at midnight KST, the boy group released a 'D-3' teaser poster for their new single counting down to the day of their first comeback since their debut.

TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total - it includes their title song "I Love You" and a B-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)".

The album drops on September 18 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!