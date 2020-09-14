KNK is ready for take-off with 'KNK Airline' as they release their MV teaser

KNK previously unveiled their tracklist and lyrics for their upcoming mini-album 'KNK Airline'. Now they are geared up for take-off as they release their music video teaser.

On September 14 KST, the group unveiled the music video teaser in which the members are all airplane pilots for 'KNK Airline'.

The music video revealed powerful choreography as well as the charismatic charms for each member. The members in sleek pilot uniforms sitting in a lounge as they prepare for their next flight.



KNK will drop their comeback album on September 17 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned and don't miss your chance to board the flight on 'KNK Airline'.