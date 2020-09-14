9

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

The Boyz are ready to go after some hearts as they release more concept photos for their fifth mini-album 'Chase'

AKP STAFF

Previously, The Boyz released a new conceptual video for their upcoming mini-album 'Chase'. The boy group continues to prepare for action as they release more concept photos.

On September 15 at midnight KST, The Boyz continued to release various teaser photos of individual members. In each teaser photo, the members exude their sensual charms as tricksters getting ready to steal people's hearts.

There's still a week left until the 5th mini-album 'Chase' to be released. So stay tuned for more teasers to come until the release on September 21 at 6 PM KST!

  1. The Boyz
1 395 Share 82% Upvoted

0

auraxis424 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Well damn, already almost died before scrolling down. They do not disappoint, can't wait for the CB!

Share
DIA, Jung Chae Yeon, Jooeun, Ki Hee Hyun, Eunice, Yebin, Somyi, Eunchae
DIA celebrate their 5th Anniversary!!
5 hours ago   3   1,397

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND