The Boyz are ready to go after some hearts as they release more concept photos for their fifth mini-album 'Chase'

Previously, The Boyz released a new conceptual video for their upcoming mini-album 'Chase'. The boy group continues to prepare for action as they release more concept photos.

On September 15 at midnight KST, The Boyz continued to release various teaser photos of individual members. In each teaser photo, the members exude their sensual charms as tricksters getting ready to steal people's hearts.

There's still a week left until the 5th mini-album 'Chase' to be released. So stay tuned for more teasers to come until the release on September 21 at 6 PM KST!