Timeline of 14 male idols returning from conscripted military service in the next 5 months to save K-Pop

A total of 14 male idols who enlisted between 2018~2019 are returning from conscripted military service in the next 5 months to save the K-Pop scene! Here's a simple timeline of which idols to expect to return to entertainment activities, soon!
1. BTOB's Minhyuk - September 12
2. VIXX's N - October 7
3. SHINee's Key - October 7
4. 2AM's Jinwoon - October 7
5. Block B's Jaehyo - October 22
6. INFINITE's Sungyeol - October 27
7. SHINee's Minho - November 15
8. INFINITE's Dongwoo - November 15
9. Highlight's Kikwang - November 18
10. EXO's Xiumin - December 6
11. Highlight's Dongwoon - December 8
12. Yoon Ji Sung - December 13
13. ZE:A's Hyungsik - January 4
14. EXO's D.O - January 25
15. [BONUS] 2PM's Junho will be returning on March 20, 2021 so everyone can go to his house then
