Timeline of 14 male idols returning from conscripted military service in the next 5 months to save K-Pop

A total of 14 male idols who enlisted between 2018~2019 are returning from conscripted military service in the next 5 months to save the K-Pop scene! Here's a simple timeline of which idols to expect to return to entertainment activities, soon!

1. BTOB's Minhyuk - September 12

2. VIXX's N - October 7

3. SHINee's Key - October 7

4. 2AM's Jinwoon - October 7

5. Block B's Jaehyo - October 22

6. INFINITE's Sungyeol - October 27

7. SHINee's Minho - November 15

8. INFINITE's Dongwoo - November 15

9. Highlight's Kikwang - November 18

10. EXO's Xiumin - December 6

11. Highlight's Dongwoon - December 8

12. Yoon Ji Sung - December 13

13. ZE:A's Hyungsik - January 4

14. EXO's D.O - January 25

15. [BONUS] 2PM's Junho will be returning on March 20, 2021 so everyone can go to his house then