Psy congratulates BTS on historical #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'

Psy congratulated BTS on their historical #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' music chart.



On August 31, BTS became the first ever Korean artists to reach the top spot on Billboard's single chart, 'Hot 100', with the group's first ever English track "Dynamite". As a Korean artist who broke records of his own with "Gangnam Style", Psy congratulated the Big Hit Entertainment boy group on his Instagram story, writing, "Finally. Proud. I'm sincerely proud."



With their historical #1, they beat Psy's record as a Korean artist with "Gangnam Style" at #2 for 7 weeks on the 'Hot 100'. Earlier this year, BTS also surpassed Psy's record of #1 in 86 countries on iTunes by topping the charts in 88 countries with "Black Swan".



Congratulations to BTS once again!