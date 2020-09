Tim will be getting married.

The singer, well-loved for his song "I Love You", debuted in 2003. He was loved through various variety shows such as "Love Letter", "X Man", "Match Made in Heaven", and more. He will be getting married to a non-celebrity at the end of the year. The couple was originally supposed to get married in the beginning of the year, but had pushed back their ceremony.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be-couple!