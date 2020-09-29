11

Super Junior's Ryeowook confirms he is dating former TAHITI member Ari

Super Junior's Ryeowook confirmed he is dating former TAHITI member Ari.

According to Super Junior's agency SJ Label on September 30 KST, they confirmed that Super Junior's Ryeowook and Ari were good friends as senior and junior in the same industry and they recently began dating.

Previously, there was speculation of the two celebrities dating and Ryeowook announced on his official fan website that he is dating Ari.

Meanwhile, Ryeowook made his debut with Super Junior back in 2005 while Ari made her debut with the girl group TAHITI in 2012.

