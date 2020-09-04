Song Hye Kyo looks as stunning as ever as she turns 40 this year

Many netizens have gained interest in actress Song Hye Kyo's pictorial that she has uploaded recently.

The actress will soon turn 40 but maintains her beauty perfectly, looking as if she's still in her 20's!

On September 4, Song Hye Kyo posted a series of photos on her Instagram without any captions.

She showed off her graceful and chic charms through various outfits. She radiated the innocent and pure vibe in a cute one-piece dress, then rocks brown suits showing off her charisma.



In response to Song Hye Kyo's pictorial, actress Song Yoon Ah complimented Song Hye Kyo and commented, "As always. As expected." as other actresses liked the post.



What netizens are amazed about is that Song Hye Kyo will be almost 40 being born in the year 1981. Many netizens have commented, "Who would think she is almost 40?" as they expressed their admiration for the actress.



On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule last month, Song Hye Kyo donated 20,000 copies of large signboards and guidebooks in Korean and Japanese with Professor Seo Kyung Deok of Sungshin Women's University. The large signboards and guidebooks were donated to the Utoro Village in Japan.





In July, the actress donated 10,000 copies of the guidebook produced in Korean and English to the Korean National Association in Los Angeles. The guidebook detailed various activities of the independence movement, including the background and process of the creation of the Korean National Association, the training of independent activists, and the raising of independent funds along with photos.



Song Hye Kyo and professor Sung Kyung Deok have consistently donated Korean language guide pamphlets. Korean signboards and promoted the anti-fabrication of the history of the independent activists who fought for the independence of Korea. The two women have donated to 22 sites around the world over the nine years. Many have praised the actress for her warm heart and complimented her for having a beautiful heart that suits her pretty face.



Meanwhile, it is reported that Song Hye Kyo is taking a break since her last work 'Encounter', a drama featuring the actress and actor Park Bo Gum. She is still considering her next work at the moment.



